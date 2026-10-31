aarch64_amx.py

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|# IDA (disassembler) and Hex-Rays (decompiler) plugin for Apple AMX
|#
|# WIP research. (This was edited to add more info after someone posted it to
|# Hacker News. Click "Revisions" to see full changes.)
|#
|# Copyright (c) 2020 dougallj
|# Based on Python port of VMX intrinsics plugin:
|# Copyright (c) 2019 w4kfu - Synacktiv
|# Based on AArch64 8.3-A Pointer Authentication plugin:
|# Copyright (c) 2018 Eloi Benoist-Vanderbeken - Synacktiv
|# Copyright (c) 2018 xerub
|# TODO: XZR can be an operand, but I don't handle that correctly in
|# the decompuler yet.
|# AMX: Apple Matrix coprocessor
|#
|# This is an undocumented arm64 ISA extension present on the Apple M1. These
|# instructions have been reversed from Accelerate (vImage, libBLAS, libBNNS,
|# libvDSP and libLAPACK all use them), and by experimenting with their
|# behaviour on the M1. Apple has not published a compiler, assembler, or
|# disassembler, but by callling into the public Accelerate framework
|# APIs you can get the performance benefits (fast multiplication of big
|# matrices). This is separate from the Apple Neural Engine.
|#
|#############################################################################
|# UPDATE: See Pete Cawley's complete documentation of the AMX instructions #
|# at https://github.com/corsix/amx/blob/main/README.md - this covers a lot #
|# more than my notes (except possibly for performance details, for now). #
|#############################################################################
|#
|# Warning: This is a work in progress, some of this is going to be incorrect.
|#
|# This may actually be very similar to Intel Advanced Matrix Extension (AMX),
|# making the name collision even more confusing, but it's not a bad place to
|# look for some idea of what's probably going on.
|#
|#
|# WIP simulator/hardware tests are at:
|# https://gist.github.com/dougallj/7cba721da1a94da725ee37c1e9cd1f21
|#
|#
|# The coprocessor state consists of two 0x200 byte "registers", amx0 ("x")
|# and amx1 ("y"), and one 0x1000 byte register amx2 ("z"). (Apple headers
|# describe x, y, and z as register groups, where each row of 64-bytes is a
|# "register", and describe only "z" as being "64 registers in an M-by-N
|# matrix". They also describe a 64-bit AMX_STATE_T_EL1 register, which
|# presumably records if AMX is enabled or not, but possibly other state
|# too.)
|#
|# Each is typically loaded/stored from memory in rows of 0x40 bytes,
|# although in some operations the registers can be indexed by byte offsets.
|#
|#
|# AMX instructions are of the form:
|#
|# 0x00201000 | ((op & 0x1F) << 5) | (operand & 0x1F)
|#
|# AMX must be explicitly enabled using op=17, operand=0 and disabled using
|# op=17, operand=1. In Accelerate, these instructions are always prefixed
|# by three nops. What could go wrong?
|#
|# If instructions other than "enable" are executed when AMX is not enabled,
|# they are treated as illegal instructions.
|#
|#
|# All other operations (op=0-16 and op=18-22) seem to take a 64-bit register
|# number (X0-X30 or 31=XZR) as the operand.
|#
|# This register is typically a bitfield containing further parameters to the
|# operation. For example, loads and stores have a 56-bit address in bits 0
|# through 55, a 5-bit register offset (in units of 0x40) in bits 56
|# through 61, and a 1-bit flag in bit 62 (acting as an 0x40 byte load/store
|# when zero, or an 0x80 byte (but aligned) load/store when one).
|#
|# My best guess at the names is based on:
|# https://www.realworldtech.com/forum/?threadid=187087&curpostid=187120
|#
|# ops 0 through 7 are loads/stores:
|#
|# 0 is load amx0 (amxldx)
|# 1 is load amx1 (amxldy)
|# 2 is store amx0 (amxstx)
|# 3 is store amx1 (amxsty)
|# 4 is load amx2 (amxldz)
|# 5 is store amx2 (amxstz)
|#
|# 6 and 7 load and store amx2, but in a different order, and
|# always as 0x40 bytes (bit 62 is ignored)
|#
|# 6 also loads amx2 (amxldzi)
|# 7 also stores amx2 (amxstzi)
|# but they use halves of two registers in amx2
|# row index 0 = amx2[0].low and amx2[1].low interleaved
|# row index 1 = amx2[0].high and amx2[1].high interleaved
|# row index 2 = amx2[2].low and amx2[3].low interleaved
|# row index 3 = amx2[2].high and amx2[3].high interleaved
|# etc.
|#
|# Other operations do not touch memory, and usually have their result in
|# amx2 (z), but 8 and 9 have their result in amx0 and amx1 (x/y), and 22 seems
|# to have its result in row 0 (bytes 0 through 0x3F) of amx0.
|#
|# op8: extract row or move to x, result in amx0 (amxextrx)
|#
|# move a 64-byte row from z or y to x
|# operands:
|# x offset in bytes = (argument >> 10) & 0x1FF
|# z offset in rows = (argument >> 20) & 63
|# move from y = argument >> 27) & 1
|# if moving from y, the x offset is rounded down to 0x40 bytes (so it can only
|# store to a row, rather than an arbitrary byte offset in x)
|#
|# TODO: other bits
|#
|# op9: extract column or move to y, result in amx1/amx0 (amxextry)
|#
|# move a 64-byte column from z to x or y, or move a 64-byte row from x to y
|#
|# y offset in bytes = argument & 0x1FF
|# z offset in columns = (argument >> 20) & 63
|# move from x = (argument >> 27) & 1
|#
|# TODO: many other bits factor into how the layout and order of columns is
|# determined, and which register is the destination. i'd like to finish
|# reversing it before trying to specify it, but my current understanding
|# is recorded in amx_state_extry at:
|#
|# https://gist.github.com/dougallj/7cba721da1a94da725ee37c1e9cd1f21
|#
|# op10: multiply and add 64-bit floats (amxfma64)
|#
|# similar to op14, but 8x8 double multiplies for 64 results, added
|# (in groups of 8) to every 8th row of register "z" (z0, z8, z16).
|# no "32-bit mode" flag (?)
|#
|# op11: multiply and subtract 64-bit floats (amxfms64)
|#
|# same as op10, but subtracting
|#
|# op12: multiply and add 32-bit floats (amxfma32)
|#
|# similar to op14, but 16x16 float multiplies for 256 results, added
|# (in groups of 16) to every 4th row of register "z" (z0, z4, z8).
|# no "32-bit mode" flag (?)
|#
|# op13: multiply and subtract 32-bit floats (amxfms32)
|#
|# same as op12, but subtracting
|#
|# op14: multiply and add 16-bit signed integers (amxmac16)
|#
|# input two vectors of 32 16-bit values, one from register "x" and the other
|# from register "y". register "z" is the output, but may also be considered an
|# input for "add" operations.
|#
|# each value in the first vector is multiplied with each value in the second
|# vector (giving 32 * 32 = 1024 results), and each result is added to the value
|# in register "z". (although a bit in the input register may be set to skip
|# the addition, and simply store the result, which is typically used on the
|# first iteration of an accumulating loop.)
|#
|# operands:
|# input offset in x (byte): (argument & 0x1FF)
|# input offset in y (byte): ((argument >> 10) & 0x1FF)
|# row offset in z: (argument >> 20) & 63
|# clear "z" flag (don't add): (argument >> 27) & 1
|# skip y input (don't mul): (argument >> 28) & 1
|# skip x input (don't mul): (argument >> 29) & 1
|# row disable: (argument >> 32) & 0x7F
|# col disable: (argument >> 41) & 0x7F
|# 32-bit mode: (argument >> 62) & 1
|# vector (non-matrix) multiply add (16x16->16 in one row): (argument >> 63) & 1
|# TODO: there are operands in other bits that still need to be reversed
|#
|# bit 62 makes output 32-bit ints, rather than 16-bit ints
|#
|# if bit 62 is zero, the output is in every second row, and if bit 27 is also
|# set, only every second row gets zeroed (old values remain in the other rows)
|#
|# row/column disable skips the operation for certain entries in the row/column:
|# if disable is 0: process all entries
|# if disable is 1: process only every second entry (starting from the index 1)
|# if disable is 2: process only every second entry (starting from the index 0)
|# if (disable & 0x60) is 0x20: process only the entry at index "ignore & 0x1F"
|# if (disable & 0x60) is 0x40: process only the first "ignore & 0x1F" entries
|# if (disable & 0x60) is 0x60: process only the last "ignore & 0x1F" entries
|#
|# for 32-bit output (sign extend all inputs to 32-bit):
|# z += [
|# [x0, x2, x4, x6, x8, x10, x12, x14, x16, x18, x20, x22, x24, x26, x28, x30] * y0,
|# [x1, x3, x5, x7, x9, x11, x13, x15, x17, x19, x21, x23, x25, x27, x29, x31] * y0,
|# [x0, x2, x4, x6, x8, x10, x12, x14, x16, x18, x20, x22, x24, x26, x28, x30] * y1,
|# [x1, x3, x5, x7, x9, x11, x13, x15, x17, x19, x21, x23, x25, x27, x29, x31] * y1,
|# [x0, x2, x4, x6, x8, x10, x12, x14, x16, x18, x20, x22, x24, x26, x28, x30] * y2,
|# [x1, x3, x5, x7, x9, x11, x13, x15, x17, x19, x21, x23, x25, x27, x29, x31] * y2,
|# ...
|# ]
|#
|# note that this works well with the "store z interleaved operation" to get the values out
|# in order.
|#
|# for 16-bit output (although the zeroes aren't really "added" just skipped):
|# z += [
|# [x0, x1, x2, x3, x4, x5, x6, x7, x8, x9, x10, x11, x12, x13, x14, x15, x16, x17, x18, x19, x20, x21, x22, x23, x24, x25, x26, x27, x28, x29, x30, x31] * y0,
|# 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0,
|# [x0, x1, x2, x3, x4, x5, x6, x7, x8, x9, x10, x11, x12, x13, x14, x15, x16, x17, x18, x19, x20, x21, x22, x23, x24, x25, x26, x27, x28, x29, x30, x31] * y1,
|# 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0,
|# [x0, x1, x2, x3, x4, x5, x6, x7, x8, x9, x10, x11, x12, x13, x14, x15, x16, x17, x18, x19, x20, x21, x22, x23, x24, x25, x26, x27, x28, x29, x30, x31] * y2,
|# 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0,
|# ...
|# ]
|#
|#
|# op15: multiply and add 16-bit floats (amxfma16)
|# (same as op14, but for 16-bit floats)
|# bit 62 makes output 32-bit floats, rather than 16-bit floats
|#
|# op16: multiply and subtract 16-bit floats (amxfms16)
|# (same as op15, but subtracting from register "z" instead of adding)
|#
|# 17 is enable/disable
|# 18 does an operation, result in amx2 (vecint)
|# vector multiply 16-bit integers? (doesn't mac16 have a flag for this?)
|# z0[i] += x0[i] + y0[i]
|#
|# 19 does an operation, result in amx2 (vecfp)
|# vector multiply 16-bit floats? (doesn't mac16 have a flag for this?)
|# z0[i] += x0[i] + y0[i]
|#
|# 20 does an operation, result in amx2 (matint)
|# 16-bit integer matrix multiply? (doesn't fma16 do this?)
|#
|# 21 does an operation, result in amx2 (matfp)
|# 16-bit float matrix multiply? (doesn't fma16 do this?)
|#
|# 22 does an operation, result in amx0[0] (genlut)
|#
|# with xzr as input it takes 16 signed 32-bit integers from amx0[0] as input,
|# generates a 64-bit output:
|# [15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0] -> 0xffffffffffffffff
|# [0, 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1] -> 0xf0
|# [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15] -> 0xfedcba9876543210
|#
|#
|#
|# Performance characteristics:
|#
|# AMX functions as a non-speculative coprocessor, with operations posted to it
|# via the store units of the CPU cores. Non-load/store AMX instructions can be
|# fused with other non-load/store AMX instructions, to only use one store
|# port.
|#
|# Because it doesn't go through the main processors out-of-order execution, it
|# can be beneficial to add prefetch instructions (which do) immediately before
|# AMX stores (and loads).
|#
|# The M1 has two AMX coprocessors, one used by the four Firestorm cores, and
|# another used by the four Icestorm cores. Each coprocessor stores four copies
|# of the architectural register state, one for each core. These access memory
|# via the same L2 cache as the cores, and seem to run at around the same clock
|# speed as the cores. Much like the power and efficiency cores, the two
|# coprocessors are designed differently, and have different performance
|# characteristics.
|#
|# The performance-variant consists of an array of 4-cycle latency, pipelined
|# FMAs, giving a throughput of one FMA32 or FMA64 instruction per cycle, but
|# only one FMA16 instruction every two cycles.
|#
|# The efficiency-variant still has 4-cycle FMA32/FMA64 latency, but it can
|# only perform one FMA32 or FMA64 instruction every four cycles, or one
|# FMA16 instruction every eight cycles.
|#
|# To achieve 1-cycle throughput from a single core, the destinations must be
|# independent (using a Z offset). Operations which use too much of the Z
|# register will have lower throughput. Throughput can also be improved using
|# different cores (and therefore entirely different Z registers).
|#
|# For example, an expanding 16-bit -> 32-bit FMA uses the full Z register
|# (for 1024 32-bit results), so has a throughput of one every four cycles,
|# but this can be doubled to one every two cycles by running on two
|# performance cores.
|#
|# There is some out-of-order execution capability on the co-processor (currently
|# estimated at a 28 to 32 operation buffer, with very low confidence).
|#
|# Loads and stores seem to be the bottleneck. They can generate faults on bad
|# addresses/alignments as expected, but appear to go via L2, with slight penalties
|# for data in L1.
|#
|# Mixing loads and stores on the main processor with co-processor loads and stores
|# causes big slowdowns, presumably due to the synchronization needed to ensure a
|# consistent view of memory.
|#
|# At best I've seen loads of 0x80 bytes to x and 0x80 bytes to y in 9 cycles
|# (running in a loop).
|#
|# Because of the out-of-order capabilities, performing four fmas fits within
|# this 9-cycle window at essentially no extra cost, so the following can run in
|# a loop at 9 cycles per iteration:
|#
|# AMX_LDX(load_addr | 0x4000000000000000);
|# AMX_LDY(load_addr | 0x4000000000000080);
|# AMX_FMA32(0x000000);
|# AMX_FMA32(0x110000);
|# AMX_FMA32(0x200040);
|# AMX_FMA32(0x310040);
|#
|# (this is accumulating a 32x32 tile within a larger matrix multiply)
|#
|#
|#
|# Slowdowns from mixing loads/stores:
|#
|# nop/add before AMXLDX: 9 cycles/iter
|# str before AMXLDX (no-aliasing): 47 cycles/iter
|# str before AMXLDX (aliasing): 93 or 103 cycles/iter
|# ldr before AMXLDX (no-"aliasing"): 11 cycles/iter
|# ldr before AMXLDX ("aliasing"): 66 cycles/iter
|#
|# nop/add before AMXSTX: 28 cycles/iter
|# str before AMXSTX (no-aliasing): 48 cycles/iter
|# str before AMXSTX (aliasing): 115 cycles/iter
|# ldr before AMXSTX (no-aliasing): 31 cycles/iter
|# ldr before AMXSTX (aliasing): 112 cycles/iter
|#
|#
|#
|# Hardware
|#
|# I know even less about this, but my guesses at the floorplan
|# locations of the AMX coprocessors are in this Twitter thread:
|# https://twitter.com/dougallj/status/1446097016166051848
|import idaapi
|import ida_hexrays
|AMX_NONE = 0
|AMX_OP0 = 1
|AMX_OP1 = 2
|AMX_OP2 = 3
|AMX_OP3 = 4
|AMX_OP4 = 5
|AMX_OP5 = 6
|AMX_OP6 = 7
|AMX_OP7 = 8
|AMX_OP8 = 9
|AMX_OP9 = 10
|AMX_OP10 = 11
|AMX_OP11 = 12
|AMX_OP12 = 13
|AMX_OP13 = 14
|AMX_OP14 = 15
|AMX_OP15 = 16
|AMX_OP16 = 17
|AMX_OP17 = 18
|AMX_OP18 = 19
|AMX_OP19 = 20
|AMX_OP20 = 21
|AMX_OP21 = 22
|AMX_OP22 = 23
|OP_NAMES = {
|AMX_OP0: "AMXLDX",
|AMX_OP1: "AMXLDY",
|AMX_OP2: "AMXSTX",
|AMX_OP3: "AMXSTY",
|AMX_OP4: "AMXLDZ",
|AMX_OP5: "AMXSTZ",
|AMX_OP6: "AMXLDZI",
|AMX_OP7: "AMXSTZI",
|AMX_OP8: "AMXEXTRX", # amxextrx?
|AMX_OP9: "AMXEXTRY", # amxextry?
|AMX_OP10: "AMXFMA64",
|AMX_OP11: "AMXFMS64",
|AMX_OP12: "AMXFMA32",
|AMX_OP13: "AMXFMS32",
|AMX_OP14: "AMXMAC16",
|AMX_OP15: "AMXFMA16",
|AMX_OP16: "AMXFMS16",
|AMX_OP17: "AMX17", # amxset / amxclr
|AMX_OP18: "AMXVECINT",
|AMX_OP19: "AMXVECFP",
|AMX_OP20: "AMXMATINT",
|AMX_OP21: "AMXMATFP",
|AMX_OP22: "AMXGENLUT",
|}
|OP_INTRINSIC_NAMES = {
|AMX_OP0: "__amx_ldx",
|AMX_OP1: "__amx_ldy",
|AMX_OP2: "__amx_stx",
|AMX_OP3: "__amx_sty",
|AMX_OP4: "__amx_ldz",
|AMX_OP5: "__amx_stz",
|AMX_OP6: "__amx_ldzi",
|AMX_OP7: "__amx_stzi",
|AMX_OP8: "__amx_extrx",
|AMX_OP9: "__amx_extry",
|AMX_OP10: "__amx_fma64",
|AMX_OP11: "__amx_fms64",
|AMX_OP12: "__amx_fma32",
|AMX_OP13: "__amx_fms32",
|AMX_OP14: "__amx_mac16",
|AMX_OP15: "__amx_fma16",
|AMX_OP16: "__amx_fms16",
|AMX_OP17: "__amx_op17", # amxset / amxclr
|AMX_OP18: "__amx_vecint",
|AMX_OP19: "__amx_vecfp",
|AMX_OP20: "__amx_matint",
|AMX_OP21: "__amx_matfp",
|AMX_OP22: "__amx_genlut",
|}
|def decode_AMX(d, insn):
|if (d & 0xfffffC00) == 0x00201000:
|Xr = d & 31
|m = (d >> 5) & 31
|if m <= AMX_OP22 - AMX_OP0:
|#insn.itype = idaapi.ARM_nop
|insn.itype = idaapi.ARM_hlt
|insn.segpref = 14
|if m == 17:
|insn.Op1.type = idaapi.o_imm
|insn.Op1.value = Xr
|insn.Op1.dtype = idaapi.dt_byte
|else:
|insn.Op1.type = idaapi.o_reg
|insn.Op1.reg = Xr + 129
|insn.Op1.dtype = idaapi.dt_qword
|insn.insnpref = AMX_OP0 + m
|insn.size = 4
|return True
|return False
|class Aarch64AMXHook(idaapi.IDP_Hooks):
|CUSTOM_INSTRUCTIONS = {idaapi.ARM_hlt}
|INDENT = 16
|def ev_ana_insn(self, outctx):
|return outctx.size if decode_AMX(idaapi.get_dword(outctx.ea), outctx) else 0
|def ev_emu_insn(self, insn):
|if insn.itype != idaapi.ARM_brk:
|return False
|return True
|def ev_out_mnem(self, outctx):
|if outctx.insn.itype in self.CUSTOM_INSTRUCTIONS:
|mnem = OP_NAMES.get(ord(outctx.insn.insnpref), None)
|if mnem is not None:
|outctx.out_custom_mnem(mnem, self.INDENT)
|return 1
|return 0
|class MicroInstruction(ida_hexrays.minsn_t):
|def __init__(self, opcode, ea):
|ida_hexrays.minsn_t.__init__(self, ea)
|self.opcode = opcode
|self.l.zero()
|self.r.zero()
|self.d.zero()
|class CallBuilder():
|def __init__(self, cdg, name, return_type=idaapi.tinfo_t(idaapi.BT_VOID)):
|self.emitted = False
|self.cdg = cdg
|self.callinfo = ida_hexrays.mcallinfo_t()
|self.callinfo.callee = idaapi.BADADDR
|self.callinfo.solid_args = 0
|self.callinfo.call_spd = 0
|self.callinfo.stkargs_top = 0
|self.callinfo.cc = idaapi.CM_CC_FASTCALL
|self.callinfo.return_type = return_type
|self.callinfo.flags = idaapi.FCI_SPLOK | idaapi.FCI_FINAL | idaapi.FCI_PROP
|self.callinfo.role = idaapi.ROLE_UNK
|glbhigh_off = cdg.mba.get_stack_region().off + cdg.mba.get_stack_region().size
|# what memory is visible to the call : GLBLOW - GLBHIGH
|self.callinfo.visible_memory.add(ida_hexrays.ivl_t(0x00, 0x100000))
|self.callinfo.visible_memory.add(ida_hexrays.ivl_t(glbhigh_off, 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF - glbhigh_off))
|# spoiled locations : GLBLOW - GLBHIGH
|self.callinfo.spoiled.mem.add(ida_hexrays.ivl_t(0x00, 0x100000))
|self.callinfo.spoiled.mem.add(ida_hexrays.ivl_t(glbhigh_off, 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF - glbhigh_off))
|self.callins = MicroInstruction(ida_hexrays.m_call, self.cdg.insn.ea)
|self.callins.l.make_helper(name)
|self.callins.d.t = ida_hexrays.mop_f
|self.callins.d.size = 0
|self.callins.d.f = self.callinfo
|if (return_type.is_void()):
|self.ins = self.callins
|else:
|self.callins.d.size = return_type.get_size()
|self.ins = MicroInstruction(ida_hexrays.m_mov, self.cdg.insn.ea)
|self.ins.l.t = ida_hexrays.mop_d
|self.ins.l.d = self.callins
|self.ins.l.size = self.callins.d.size
|self.ins.d.t = ida_hexrays.mop_r
|self.ins.d.r = 0x00
|self.ins.d.size = self.callins.d.size
|def add_register_argument(self, t, operand):
|ca = ida_hexrays.mcallarg_t()
|ca.t = idaapi.mop_r
|ca.r = operand
|ca.type = t
|ca.size = t.get_size()
|self.callinfo.args.push_back(ca)
|self.callinfo.solid_args += 1
|def set_return_register(self, reg):
|self.ins.d.r = reg
|def emit(self):
|if self.emitted == False:
|self.cdg.mb.insert_into_block(self.ins, self.cdg.mb.tail)
|self.emitted = True
|class AMXFilter(ida_hexrays.microcode_filter_t):
|def __init__(self):
|ida_hexrays.microcode_filter_t.__init__(self)
|ida_hexrays.install_microcode_filter(self, True)
|def match(self, cdg):
|return cdg.insn.itype == idaapi.ARM_hlt and cdg.insn.insnpref != AMX_NONE
|def apply(self, cdg):
|op = ord(cdg.insn.insnpref)
|intrinsic_name = OP_INTRINSIC_NAMES.get(op, '__amx%d' % op)
|if cdg.insn.Op1.type == idaapi.o_reg:
|builder = CallBuilder(cdg, intrinsic_name)
|builder.add_register_argument(idaapi.tinfo_t(idaapi.BT_INT64 | idaapi.BTMT_UNSIGNED), cdg.load_operand(0))
|builder.emit()
|elif cdg.insn.Op1.type == idaapi.o_imm:
|if op == AMX_OP17 and cdg.insn.Op1.value == 0:
|builder = CallBuilder(cdg, '__amx_begin')
|builder.emit()
|elif op == AMX_OP17 and cdg.insn.Op1.value == 1:
|builder = CallBuilder(cdg, '__amx_end')
|builder.emit()
|else:
|builder = CallBuilder(cdg, '%s_%d' % (intrinsic_name, cdg.insn.Op1.value))
|builder.emit()
|return idaapi.MERR_OK
|class Aarch64AMXPlugin(idaapi.plugin_t):
|flags = idaapi.PLUGIN_PROC | idaapi.PLUGIN_HIDE
|comment = "Aarch64 Apple AMX extension"
|wanted_hotkey = ""
|help = "Runs transparently"
|wanted_name = "Aarch64 AMX"
|hook = None
|enabled = 1
|def init(self):
|if idaapi.ph_get_id() != idaapi.PLFM_ARM or idaapi.BADADDR <= 0xFFFFFFFF:
|return idaapi.PLUGIN_SKIP
|if not ida_hexrays.init_hexrays_plugin():
|print("[-] {0} : no decompiler available, skipping".format(self.wanted_name))
|return idaapi.PLUGIN_SKIP
|print "%s init"%self.comment
|self.hook = Aarch64AMXHook()
|self.hook.hook()
|self.filter = AMXFilter()
|return idaapi.PLUGIN_KEEP
|def run():
|pass
|def term(self):
|if self.hook is not None:
|self.hook.unhook()
|print "%s unloaded"%self.comment
|def PLUGIN_ENTRY():
|return Aarch64AMXPlugin()