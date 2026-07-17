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Fixes the missing authorizedType issue after July 2026 CU
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|<#
|This Sample Code is provided for the purpose of illustration only and is not intended to be used in a production environment.
|THIS SAMPLE CODE AND ANY RELATED INFORMATION ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED,
|INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND/OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
|We grant you a nonexclusive, royalty-free right to use and modify the sample code and to reproduce and distribute the object
|code form of the Sample Code, provided that you agree:
|(i) to not use our name, logo, or trademarks to market your software product in which the sample code is embedded;
|(ii) to include a valid copyright notice on your software product in which the sample code is embedded; and
|(iii) to indemnify, hold harmless, and defend us and our suppliers from and against any claims or lawsuits, including
|attorneys' fees, that arise or result from the use or distribution of the sample code.
|Please note: None of the conditions outlined in the disclaimer above will supercede the terms and conditions contained within
|the Premier Customer Services Description.
|SUMMARY:
|This script adds the missing authorizedType entry prevening SP2010 workflows from working after installing July 2026 CU
|Reference:
|https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2026/07/17/trending-issue-sharepoint-2010-workflows-are-failing-after-installing-july-2026-cu/
|Version History:
|1.0 - initial version
|#>
|param(
|[Parameter(Mandatory = $true)]
|[string]$WebApplicationUrl
|)
|$webApp = Get-SPWebApplication $WebApplicationUrl
|if ($null -eq $webApp)
|{
|throw "Web Application '$WebApplicationUrl' not found."
|}
|$modification = New-Object Microsoft.SharePoint.Administration.SPWebConfigModification
|$modification.Owner = "CustomWorkflowAuthorizedType"
|$modification.Path = "configuration/System.Workflow.ComponentModel.WorkflowCompiler/authorizedTypes/targetFx[@version='v4.0']"
|$modification.Name = "authorizedType[@Assembly='System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089' and @Namespace='System.CodeDom' and @TypeName='*' and @Authorized='True']"
|$modification.Sequence = 0
|$modification.Type = [Microsoft.SharePoint.Administration.SPWebConfigModification+SPWebConfigModificationType]::EnsureChildNode
|$modification.Value = '<authorizedType Assembly="System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089" Namespace="System.CodeDom" TypeName="*" Authorized="True" />'
|# Prevent duplicates
|$existing = $webApp.WebConfigModifications |
|Where-Object {
|$_.Owner -eq $modification.Owner -and
|$_.Path -eq $modification.Path -and
|$_.Name -eq $modification.Name
|}
|if ($existing)
|{
|Write-Host "Modification already exists." -ForegroundColor Yellow
|}
|else
|{
|$webApp.WebConfigModifications.Add($modification)
|$webApp.Update()
|Write-Host "Applying web.config modifications..." -ForegroundColor Green
|$webApp.Parent.ApplyWebConfigModifications()
|Write-Host "Modification added successfully." -ForegroundColor Green
|}