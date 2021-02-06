Eric Elliott's "Composing Software" Series
A collection of links to the excellent "Composing Software" series of medium stories by Eric Elliott.
Edit: I see that each post in the series now has index, previous and next links. However, they don't follow a linear flow through all the articles with some pointing back to previous posts effectively locking you in a loop.
- The Rise and Fall and Rise of Functional Programming
- Why Learn Functional Programming in JavaScript?
- A Functional Programmer’s Introduction to JavaScript
- Higher Order Functions
- Reduce
- Functors & Categories
- Composing Software: An Introduction
- Functional Mixins
- JavaScript Factory Functions with ES6+
- Why Composition is Harder with Classes
- Composable Datatypes with Functions
- JavaScript Monads Made Simple
- Mocking is a Code Smell
- The Hidden Treasures of Object Composition
- Nested Ternaries are Great
- Abstraction & Composition
- The Forgotten History of OOP
- Curry and Function Composition
- Transducers: Efficient Data Processing Pipelines in JavaScript
- Lenses
Some of Eric's other posts not in the above series but related to functional programming
- The Dao of Immutability
- What is a Pure Function?
- What is Function Composition?
- What is Functional Programming?
- Elements of JavaScript Style
Composing Software: The Book
Eric has now released a book including the above posts!
