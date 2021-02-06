Eric Elliott's "Composing Software" Series

A collection of links to the excellent "Composing Software" series of medium stories by Eric Elliott.

Edit: I see that each post in the series now has index, previous and next links. However, they don't follow a linear flow through all the articles with some pointing back to previous posts effectively locking you in a loop.

Some of Eric's other posts not in the above series but related to functional programming

Composing Software: The Book

Eric has now released a book including the above posts!

Check out my other gist for a list of posts in Eric's Master the JavaScript Interview series