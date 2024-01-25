pipeline_trick.md

A funky shell thingy that I've never seen before
So you're in posix sh and you want to do the equivalent of this in bash:
foo | tee >(bar) >(baz) >/dev/null
(Suppose that
bar and
baz don't produce output. Add redirections where
needed if that's not the case.)
The "standard" way to do this would be to create the named pipes manually, and
start
bar and
baz in background:
mkfifo fifo1 fifo2
bar < fifo1 &
baz < fifo2 &
foo | tee fifo1 fifo2 >/dev/null
This works, but it puts
bar and
baz in their own process groups. But that's
terrible! It fucks up the signals and job control!
Signals are now only delivered to the foreground pipeline. Deadly signals are largely going to be handled correctly, as most well behaved programs terminate on EOF, but that's not guaranteed. And you can't suspend/unsuspend the whole thing anymore!
You can work around some of the issues with the signals, for instance by adding an exit trap and using it to forward any deadly signal to the bg processes:
trap 'kill "$pid1" "$pid2"' EXIT
mkfifo fifo1 fifo2
bar < fifo1 & pid1=$!
baz < fifo2 & pid2=$!
foo | tee fifo1 fifo2 >/dev/null
Similarly, you can just trap any signals and forward them manually.
That's cool, but now the signals come from the shell (you can see it in
siginfo_t). You're also relying on the shell to stay alive long enough to
deliver them, so if the signal was
sigkill the shell couldn't forward it.
Instead, you can create the fifos manually, and then... use a pipeline!
mkfifo fifo1 fifo2
foo | tee fifo1 fifo2 >/dev/null |
bar < fifo1 |
baz < fifo2
Now all your processes are in the same process group, so any signals sent to the group get delivered to all the processes.
You can even handle cleaning up the fifos this way:
{ rm fifo1; bar; } < fifo1
This looks racy, because
tee needs to open the fifos before
rm removes
them, but it's actually entirely safe because the shell is executing the
redirection first, and opening the fifo in read mode blocks until there's at
least one writer.
You can now safely
^C and forget.
Please let me know if this thing has a name. I don't know how to Google it, but surely someone came up with it like 40 years ago.
This will discard the output of
bar; it won't make the terminal, only the output of
bazwill.