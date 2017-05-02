Javascript function for sharpening images.

-
|function sharpen(ctx, w, h, mix) {
|var x, sx, sy, r, g, b, a, dstOff, srcOff, wt, cx, cy, scy, scx,
|weights = [0, -1, 0, -1, 5, -1, 0, -1, 0],
|katet = Math.round(Math.sqrt(weights.length)),
|half = (katet * 0.5) | 0,
|dstData = ctx.createImageData(w, h),
|dstBuff = dstData.data,
|srcBuff = ctx.getImageData(0, 0, w, h).data,
|y = h;
|while (y--) {
|x = w;
|while (x--) {
|sy = y;
|sx = x;
|dstOff = (y * w + x) * 4;
|r = 0;
|g = 0;
|b = 0;
|a = 0;
|for (cy = 0; cy < katet; cy++) {
|for (cx = 0; cx < katet; cx++) {
|scy = sy + cy - half;
|scx = sx + cx - half;
|if (scy >= 0 && scy < h && scx >= 0 && scx < w) {
|srcOff = (scy * w + scx) * 4;
|wt = weights[cy * katet + cx];
|r += srcBuff[srcOff] * wt;
|g += srcBuff[srcOff + 1] * wt;
|b += srcBuff[srcOff + 2] * wt;
|a += srcBuff[srcOff + 3] * wt;
|}
|}
|}
|dstBuff[dstOff] = r * mix + srcBuff[dstOff] * (1 - mix);
|dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = g * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 1] * (1 - mix);
|dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = b * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 2] * (1 - mix);
|dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
|}
|}
|ctx.putImageData(dstData, 0, 0);
|}
dragosch
commented
May 2, 2017
ctx is the canvas draw context, e.g. document.getElementById('myCanvas').getContext('2d');
mix is some factor, value range 0 to 1, e.g. 0.9 for very sharp edges
jsnanigans
commented
Jun 12, 2018
thanks! the variable
a that is defined on line 2 is never used btw.
leegee
commented
Sep 19, 2018
Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix
amnweb
commented
Sep 9, 2019
How to get rid of this border or edge sharpening?
cthart
commented
Nov 5, 2020
Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix
Does this make the sharpened image "visible" to any other code analysing the image later? Or is it just that what is visible on the screen becomes sharper?
DaniAsh551
commented
Dec 4, 2020
Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix
Does this make the sharpened image "visible" to any other code analysing the image later? Or is it just that what is visible on the screen becomes sharper?
The result should be baked into the imageData of the canvas, so any code that is reading the imageData after the image has been sharpened should get the sharpened image. Its not just a visual trick, its visible in code/data. Hope this helps.
jaredatdannyronsrescue
commented
Sep 24, 2022
•
@forumwt This version prevents the changing the color of the edges:
export const sharpen = (ctx, w, h, mix) => {
var x, sx, sy, r, g, b, a, dstOff, srcOff, wt, cx, cy, scy, scx,
weights = [0, -1, 0, -1, 5, -1, 0, -1, 0],
katet = Math.round(Math.sqrt(weights.length)),
half = (katet * 0.5) | 0,
dstData = ctx.createImageData(w, h),
dstBuff = dstData.data,
srcBuff = ctx.getImageData(0, 0, w, h).data,
y = h;
while (y--) {
x = w;
while (x--) {
sy = y;
sx = x;
dstOff = (y * w + x) * 4;
r = 0;
g = 0;
b = 0;
a = 0;
if(x>0 && y>0 && x<w-1 && y<h-1) {
for (cy = 0; cy < katet; cy++) {
for (cx = 0; cx < katet; cx++) {
scy = sy + cy - half;
scx = sx + cx - half;
if (scy >= 0 && scy < h && scx >= 0 && scx < w) {
srcOff = (scy * w + scx) * 4;
wt = weights[cy * katet + cx];
r += srcBuff[srcOff] * wt;
g += srcBuff[srcOff + 1] * wt;
b += srcBuff[srcOff + 2] * wt;
a += srcBuff[srcOff + 3] * wt;
}
}
}
dstBuff[dstOff] = r * mix + srcBuff[dstOff] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = g * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 1] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = b * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 2] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
} else {
dstBuff[dstOff] = srcBuff[dstOff];
dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = srcBuff[dstOff + 1];
dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = srcBuff[dstOff + 2];
dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
}
}
}
ctx.putImageData(dstData, 0, 0);
}
