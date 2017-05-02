Skip to content

December 16, 2015
Javascript function for sharpening images.
function sharpen(ctx, w, h, mix) {
var x, sx, sy, r, g, b, a, dstOff, srcOff, wt, cx, cy, scy, scx,
weights = [0, -1, 0, -1, 5, -1, 0, -1, 0],
katet = Math.round(Math.sqrt(weights.length)),
half = (katet * 0.5) | 0,
dstData = ctx.createImageData(w, h),
dstBuff = dstData.data,
srcBuff = ctx.getImageData(0, 0, w, h).data,
y = h;
while (y--) {
x = w;
while (x--) {
sy = y;
sx = x;
dstOff = (y * w + x) * 4;
r = 0;
g = 0;
b = 0;
a = 0;
for (cy = 0; cy < katet; cy++) {
for (cx = 0; cx < katet; cx++) {
scy = sy + cy - half;
scx = sx + cx - half;
if (scy >= 0 && scy < h && scx >= 0 && scx < w) {
srcOff = (scy * w + scx) * 4;
wt = weights[cy * katet + cx];
r += srcBuff[srcOff] * wt;
g += srcBuff[srcOff + 1] * wt;
b += srcBuff[srcOff + 2] * wt;
a += srcBuff[srcOff + 3] * wt;
}
}
}
dstBuff[dstOff] = r * mix + srcBuff[dstOff] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = g * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 1] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = b * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 2] * (1 - mix);
dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
}
}
ctx.putImageData(dstData, 0, 0);
}
@Thanh741
what are ctx and mix??

@dragosch
dragosch commented May 2, 2017

ctx is the canvas draw context, e.g. document.getElementById('myCanvas').getContext('2d');
mix is some factor, value range 0 to 1, e.g. 0.9 for very sharp edges

@jsnanigans
thanks! the variable a that is defined on line 2 is never used btw.

@leegee
leegee commented Sep 19, 2018

Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix

@amnweb
amnweb commented Sep 9, 2019

How to get rid of this border or edge sharpening?

@cthart
cthart commented Nov 5, 2020

Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix

Does this make the sharpened image "visible" to any other code analysing the image later? Or is it just that what is visible on the screen becomes sharper?

@DaniAsh551
Or you could use the SVG convolution matrix

Does this make the sharpened image "visible" to any other code analysing the image later? Or is it just that what is visible on the screen becomes sharper?

The result should be baked into the imageData of the canvas, so any code that is reading the imageData after the image has been sharpened should get the sharpened image. Its not just a visual trick, its visible in code/data. Hope this helps.

@jaredatdannyronsrescue
jaredatdannyronsrescue commented Sep 24, 2022
@forumwt This version prevents the changing the color of the edges:

  export const sharpen = (ctx, w, h, mix) => {
    var x, sx, sy, r, g, b, a, dstOff, srcOff, wt, cx, cy, scy, scx,
      weights = [0, -1, 0, -1, 5, -1, 0, -1, 0],
      katet = Math.round(Math.sqrt(weights.length)),
      half = (katet * 0.5) | 0,
      dstData = ctx.createImageData(w, h),
      dstBuff = dstData.data,
      srcBuff = ctx.getImageData(0, 0, w, h).data,
      y = h;
    while (y--) {
      x = w;
      while (x--) {
        sy = y;
        sx = x;
        dstOff = (y * w + x) * 4;
        r = 0;
        g = 0;
        b = 0;
        a = 0;
        if(x>0 && y>0 && x<w-1 && y<h-1) {
          for (cy = 0; cy < katet; cy++) {
            for (cx = 0; cx < katet; cx++) {
              scy = sy + cy - half;
              scx = sx + cx - half;
  
              if (scy >= 0 && scy < h && scx >= 0 && scx < w) {
                srcOff = (scy * w + scx) * 4;
                wt = weights[cy * katet + cx];
  
                r += srcBuff[srcOff] * wt;
                g += srcBuff[srcOff + 1] * wt;
                b += srcBuff[srcOff + 2] * wt;
                a += srcBuff[srcOff + 3] * wt;
              }
            }
          }
  
          dstBuff[dstOff] = r * mix + srcBuff[dstOff] * (1 - mix);
          dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = g * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 1] * (1 - mix);
          dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = b * mix + srcBuff[dstOff + 2] * (1 - mix);
          dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
        } else {
          dstBuff[dstOff] = srcBuff[dstOff];
          dstBuff[dstOff + 1] = srcBuff[dstOff + 1];
          dstBuff[dstOff + 2] = srcBuff[dstOff + 2];
          dstBuff[dstOff + 3] = srcBuff[dstOff + 3];
        }
      }
    }
  
      ctx.putImageData(dstData, 0, 0);
  }

