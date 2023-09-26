Skip to content

Instantly share code, notes, and snippets.

@probonopd

probonopd/Wayland.md

Last active September 30, 2023 16:43
  • Star 269 You must be signed in to star a gist
  • Fork 4 You must be signed in to fork a gist
Star You must be signed in to star a gist
Embed
What would you like to do?
Learn more about clone URLs
Download ZIP
Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!
Raw
Wayland.md

Think twice before abandoning Xorg. Wayland breaks everything!

Hence, if you are interested in existing applications to "just work" without the need for adjustments, then you may be better off avoiding Wayland.

Wayland solves no issues I have but breaks almost everything I need. And usually it stays broken, because the Wayland folks mostly seem to care about Automotive, Gnome, maybe KDE - and alienating everyone else (e.g., people using just an X11 window manager or something like GNUstep) in the process. DO NOT USE A WAYLAND SESSION! Let Wayland not destroy everything and then have other people fix the damage it caused. Or force more Red Hat/Gnome components (glib, Portals, Pipewire) on everyone!

Please add more examples to the list.

Wayland seems to be made by people who do not care for existing software. They assume everyone is happy to either rewrite everything or to just use Gnome on Linux (rather than, say, twm with ROX Filer on NetBSD).

Edit: When I wrote the above, I didn't really realize what Wayland even was, I just noticed that some distributions (like Fedora) started pushing it onto me and things didn't work properly there. Today I realize that you can't "install Wayland", because unlike Xorg, there is not one "Wayland display server" but actually every desktop envrironment has its own. And maybe "the Wayland folks" don't "only care about Gnome", but then, any fix that is done in Gnome's Wayland implementation isn't automatically going to benefit all users of Wayland-based software, and possibly isn't even the implementation "the Wayland folks" would necessarily recommend.

Wayland is broken by design

  • A crash in the window manager takes down all running applications
  • You cannot run applications as root
  • You cannot do a lot of things that you can do in Xorg by design
  • There is not one /usr/bin/wayland display server application that is desktop environment agnostic and is used by everyone (unlike with Xorg)
  • It offloads a lot of work to each and every window manager. As a result, the same basic features get implemented differently in different window managers, with different behaviors and bugs - so what works on desktop environment A does not necessarily work in desktop environment B (e.g., often you hear that something "works in Wayland", even though it only really works on Gnome and KDE, not in all Wayland implementations)

Wayland breaks screen recording applications

  • MaartenBaert/ssr#431 ❌ broken since 24 Jan 2016, no resolution ("I guess they use a non-standard GNOME interface for this")
  • https://github.com/mhsabbagh/green-recorder ❌ ("I am no longer interested in working with things like ffmpeg/wayland/GNOME's screencaster or solving the issues related to them or why they don't work")
  • vkohaupt/vokoscreenNG#51 ❌ broken since at least 7 Mar 2020. ("I have now decided that there will be no Wayland support for the time being. Reason, there is no budget for it. Let's see how it looks in a year or two.") - This is the key problem. Wayland breaks everything and then expects others to fix the wreckage it caused on their own expense.
  • obsproject/obs-studio#2471 ❌ broken since at least 7 Mar 2020. ("Wayland is unsupported at this time", "There isn't really something that can just be easily changed. Wayland provides no capture APIs")
  • There is a workaround for OBS Studio that requires a obs-xdg-portal plugin (which is known to be Red Hat/Flatpak-centric, GNOME-centric, "perhaps" works with other desktops)
  • phw/peek#1191 ❌ broken since 14 Jan 2023. Peek, a screen recording tool, has been abandoned by its developerdue to a number of technical challenges, mostly with Gtk and Wayland ("Many of these have to do with how Wayland changed the way applications are being handled")

Wayland breaks screen sharing applications

  • jitsi/jitsi-meet#2350 ❌ broken since 3 Jan 2018
  • jitsi/jitsi-meet#6389 ❌ broken since 24 Jan 2016 ("Closing since there is nothing we can do from the Jitsi Meet side.") See? Wayland breaks stuff and leaves application developers helpless and unable to fix the breakage, even if they wanted.

NOTE: As of 2023, it has been stated that Jitsi now uses WebRTC and as long as the browser supports that, screen sharing should work. To be retested with jitsi-meet-x86_64.AppImage.

Wayland breaks automation software

sudo pkg install py37-autokey

This is an X11 application, and as such will not function 100% on 
distributions that default to using Wayland instead of Xorg.

Wayland breaks Gnome-Global-AppMenu (global menus for Gnome)

Wayland broke global menus with KDE platformplugin

Good news: According to this report global menus now work with KDE platformplugin as of 4/2022

Wayland breaks global menus with non-KDE Qt platformplugins

Wayland breaks AppImages that don't ship a special Wayland Qt plugin

  • https://blog.martin-graesslin.com/blog/2018/03/unsetting-qt_qpa_platform-environment-variable-by-default/ ❌ broke AppImages that don't ship a special Wayland Qt plugin. "This affects proprietary applications, FLOSS applications bundled as appimages, FLOSS applications bundled as flatpaks and not distributed by KDE and even the Qt installer itself. In my opinion this is a showstopper for running a Wayland session." However, there is a workaround: "AppImages which ship just the XCB plugin will automatically fallback to running in xwayland mode" (see below).

Wayland breaks Redshift

Wayland breaks global hotkeys

Wayland does not work for Xfce?

See below.

Wayland does not work properly on NVidia hardware?

Apparently Wayland relies on nouveau drivers for NVidia hardware. The nouveau driver has been giving unsatisfactory performance since its inception. Even clicking on the application starter icon in Gnome results in a stuttery animation. Only the proprietary NVidia driver results in full performance.

See below.

Wayland does not work properly on Intel hardware

Wayland prevents GUI applications from running as root

  • https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1274451 ❌ broken since 22 Oct 2015 ("No this will only fix sudo for X11 applications. Running GUI code as root is still a bad idea." I absolutely detest it when software tries to prevent me from doing what some developer thinks is "a bad idea" but did not consider my use case, e.g., running truss for debugging on FreeBSD needs to run the application as root. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1323302 suggests it is not possible: "These sorts of security considerations are very much the way that "the Linux desktop" is going these days".)

Wayland is biased toward Linux and breaks BSD

  • https://blog.netbsd.org/tnf/entry/wayland_on_netbsd_trials_and ❌ broken since 28 Sep 2020 ("Wayland is written with the assumption of Linux to the extent that every client application tends to #include <linux/input.h> because Wayland's designers didn't see the need to define a OS-neutral way to get mouse button IDs. (...) In general, Wayland is moving away from the modularity, portability, and standardization of the X server. (...) I've decided to take a break from this, since it's a fairly huge undertaking and uphill battle. Right now, X11 combined with a compositor like picom or xcompmgr is the more mature option."

Wayland complicates server-side window decorations

  • https://blog.martin-graesslin.com/blog/2018/01/server-side-decorations-and-wayland/ ❌ FUD since at least 27 January 2018 ("I heard that GNOME is currently trying to lobby for all applications implementing client-side decorations. One of the arguments seems to be that CSD is a must on Wayland. " ... "I’m burnt from it and are not interested in it any more.") Server-side window decorations are what make the title bar and buttons of all windows on a system consistent. They are a must have_ for a consistent system, so that applications written e.g., Gtk will not look entirely alien on e.g., a Qt based desktop, and to enforce that developers cannot place random controls into window titles where they do not belong. Client-side decorations, on the other hand, are destroying uniformity and consistency, put additional burden on application and toolkit developers, and allow e.g., GNOME developers to put random controls (that do not belong there) into window titles (like buttons), hence making it more difficult to achieve a uniform look and feel for all applications regardless of the toolkit being used.

Wayland breaks windows rasing/activating themselves

Wayland breaks RescueTime

Wayland breaks window managers

Apparently Wayland (at least as implemented in KWin) does not respect EWMH protocols, and breaks other command line tools like wmctrl, xrandr, xprop, etc. Please see the discussion below for details.

Wayland requires JWM, TWM, XDM, IceWM,... to reimplement Xorg-like functionality

  • Screen recording and casting
  • Querying of the mouse position, keyboard LED state, active window position or name, moving windows (xdotool, wmctrl)
  • Global shortcuts
  • System tray
  • Input Method support/editor (IME)
  • Graphical settings management (i.e. tools like xranrd)
  • Fast user switching/multiple graphical sessions
  • Session configuration including but not limited to 1) input devices 2) monitors configuration including refresh rate / resolution / scaling / rotation and power saving 3) global shortcuts
  • HDR/deep color support
  • VRR (variable refresh rate)
  • Disabling input devices (xinput alternative)

As it currently stands minor WMs and DEs do not even intend to support Wayland given the sheer complexity of writing all the code required to support the above features. You do not expect JWM, TWM, XDM or even IceWM developers to implement all the featured outlined in ^1.

Wayland breaks _NET_WM_STATE_SKIP_TASKBAR protocol

  • https://github.comelectron/electron#33226 ("skipTaskbar has no effect on Wayland. Currently Electron uses _NET_WM_STATE_SKIP_TASKBAR to tell the WM to hide an app from the taskbar, and this works fine on X11 but there's no equivalent mechanism in Wayland." Workarounds are only available for some desktops including GNOME and KDE Plasma.) ❌ broken since March 10, 2022

Wayland breaks NoMachine NX

Wayland breaks xclip

xclip is a command line utility that is designed to run on any system with an X11 implementation. It provides an interface to X selections ("the clipboard"). Apparently Wayland isn't compatible to the X11 clipboard either.

This is another example that the Wayland requires everyone to change components and take on additional work just because Wayland is incompatible to what we had working for all those years.

Wayland breaks SUDO_ASKPASS

Wayland breaks X11 atoms

X11 atoms can be used to store information on windows. For example, a file manager might store the path that the window represents in an X11 atom, so that it (and other applications) can know for which paths there are open file manager windows. Wayland is not compatible to X11 atoms, resulting in all software that relies on them to be broken until specifically ported to Wayland (which, in the case of legacy software, may well be never).

Wayland breaks games

Games are developed for X11. And if you run a game on Wayland, performance is subpar due to things like forced vsync. Only recently, some Wayland implementations (like KDE KWin) let you disable that.

Wayland breaks xdotool

(Details to be added; apparently no 1:1 drop-in replacement available?)

Wayland breaks xkill

(Details to be added)

Wayland breaks screensavers

Is it true that Wayland also breaks screensavers? https://www.jwz.org/blog/2023/09/wayland-and-screen-savers/

References

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 26, 2023
edited

Here simple example.

libwayland-client.so does not make the inlined methods accessible if you dont use gcc or clang.

So if you want to link those methods (without it, impossible to create a Wayland app), you will need a workaround.
One is to create a other library with the wrapped inlined methods.

Here the code of the wrapper-library:
`

// wayland_wrapper.c
// compile with: gcc -fPIC -shared -o libwayland_wrapper.so wayland_wrapper.c -lwayland-client

#include <wayland-client.h>
#include <stdlib.h> 

// Wrapper for wl_display_get_registry
struct wl_registry* wrap_wl_display_get_registry(struct wl_display* display) {
    return wl_display_get_registry(display);
}

// Wrapper for wl_registry_add_listener
int wrap_wl_registry_add_listener(struct wl_registry* registry,
                                const struct wl_registry_listener* listener,
                                void* data) {
    return wl_registry_add_listener(registry, listener, data);
}

// Wrapper for wl_registry_bind
void *wrap_wl_registry_bind(struct wl_registry *registry,
                               uint32_t name,
                               const struct wl_interface *interface,
                               uint32_t version) {
    return wl_registry_bind(registry, name, interface, version);
}

// Wrapper for wl_compositor_create_surface
struct wl_surface *wrap_wl_compositor_create_surface(struct wl_compositor *compositor) {
    return wl_compositor_create_surface(compositor);
}

// Wrapper for wl_shell_get_shell_surface
struct wl_shell_surface *wrap_wl_shell_get_shell_surface(struct wl_shell *shell, struct wl_surface *surface) {
    return wl_shell_get_shell_surface(shell, surface);
}

// Wrapper for wl_shell_surface_set_toplevel
void wrap_wl_shell_surface_set_toplevel(struct wl_shell_surface *shell_surface) {
    wl_shell_surface_set_toplevel(shell_surface);
}

// Wrapper for wl_shm_create_pool
struct wl_shm_pool *wrap_wl_shm_create_pool(struct wl_shm *shm, int32_t fd, int32_t size) {
    return wl_shm_create_pool(shm, fd, size);
}

// Wrapper for wl_shm_pool_create_buffer
struct wl_buffer *wrap_wl_shm_pool_create_buffer(struct wl_shm_pool *pool,
    int32_t offset, int32_t width, int32_t height, int32_t stride, uint32_t format) {
    return wl_shm_pool_create_buffer(pool, offset, width, height, stride, format);
}

// Wrapper for wl_surface_attach
void wrap_wl_surface_attach(struct wl_surface *surface, struct wl_buffer *buffer, int32_t x, int32_t y) {
    wl_surface_attach(surface, buffer, x, y);
}

// Wrapper for wl_surface_commit
void wrap_wl_surface_commit(struct wl_surface *surface) {
    wl_surface_commit(surface);
}

// Wrapper for wl_shm_pool_destroy
void wrap_wl_shm_pool_destroy(struct wl_shm_pool* wl_shm_pool_) {
    wl_shm_pool_destroy(wl_shm_pool_);
}

Why make life complicated, why Wayland devs did not export those methods to make it accessible for much more other compilers?

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

Besides that, if you're doing direct libX11-style "I'm too good to fit into the native desktop widget set" programming,

It is not because I am too good or because I dont like "native" desktop widget set but because I prefer that my applications use less dependencies.
If you choose to develop your app with a widget-set, that widgetset must be installed on the users system with all dependencies.

This is why i prefer to use project like mseide-msegui, that is a complete widget set but without any dependencies ( apart the root graphic-server ).
https://github.com/mse-org/mseide-msegui

Here a application done with msegui, running on Windows, X11 and XWayland for Linux ( included Rpi and arch64 ), FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD.
With same code shared for each OS: https://github.com/fredvs/strumpract/releases

And the (maybe) goal would be to have msegui-pure-wayland compatibility too.

@lukefromdc
Copy link

Theming a no-toolkit app is another problem

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

Here a application done with msegui, running on Windows, X11 and XWayland for Linux ( included Rpi and arch64 ), FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD. With same code shared for each OS: https://github.com/fredvs/strumpract/releases

Let me know when there's a Breeze theming option for it. You're talking to someone who has managed to excise almost every single non-Qt application from his machine in the name of look-and-feel consistency (GTK+ used to be fine, back before GTK 3 broke QGtkStyle compatibility), who very much notices every little consistency papercut in the remaining ones, and who wrote a blog post on how to force the issue with the remaining ones.

As-is, I find those screenshots very off-putting. They remind me of the GTK+ 1.2-inspired themes Ttk applications were sporting back before themes like PySolFC's Ttk Clearlooks theme came on the scene... overdone and having aged more poorly than the copy of Windows 98SE on my AST Adventure! 210 and the copy of Mac OS 9.2.2 on my Power Mac G4.

@lukefromdc
Copy link

lukefromdc commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

But with his lack of docs and demos, it is a hidden open-source project, that is inaccessible like a closed source Apple/MS.

By the way, the gdi32 of MS is closed source but accessible for each developers, with tons of demos. And X11 does even better, open source + tons of demos.

Wayland is still living with only old doc from last decade.

Dealing with poorly-documented code isn't fun-but to develop for Crapple might require decompiling a closed binary, you get NO comments as well as no docs, and then if you succeed you might be harassed for distributing the results. Crapple SCREAMED when the first iPhone jailbreak came out. The walls of the Apple Fortress could not withstand the artillery of reverse engineering, but it wasn't easy

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 27, 2023

Let me know when there's a Breeze theming option for it.

Give my some screenshot of you your lovely Breeze theming, with msegui all is configurable so all is possible.

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

As-is, I find those screenshots very off-putting. They remind me of the GTK+ 1.2-inspired themes Ttk applications were sporting back before themes like PySolFC's Ttk Clearlooks theme came on the scene... overdone and having aged more poorly than the copy of Windows 98SE on my AST Adventure! 210 and the copy of Mac OS 9.2.2 on my Power Mac G4.

Yep, well seen!
Indeed the look was inspired by the old great Winamp Windows song player.

winamp

@ssokolow
Copy link

Let me know when there's a Breeze theming option for it.

Give my some screenshot of you your lovely Breeze theming, with msegui all is configurable so all is possible.

Breeze is the official default KDE theme, so any official KDE screenshot will be showing it off and unofficial ones often do to. Here's one, for example:

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ef/KDE_Plasma_5.26_screenshot.png

As-is, I find those screenshots very off-putting. They remind me of the GTK+ 1.2-inspired themes Ttk applications were sporting back before themes like PySolFC's Ttk Clearlooks theme came on the scene... overdone and having aged more poorly than the copy of Windows 98SE on my AST Adventure! 210 and the copy of Mac OS 9.2.2 on my Power Mac G4.

Yep, well seen! Indeed the look was inspired by the old great Winamp Windows song player.

I run WinAMP on my AST. Its look and feel is significantly more polished than that and has aged better as a result of it.

(Part of the problem is that normal widget theming systems don't do well when you pack the widgets that densely. WinAMP pulls it off because it's using a custom-made bitmap theming system and theme.)

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

I run WinAMP on my AST. Its look and feel is significantly more polished than that and has aged better as a result of it.

Ok, you dont like the look but StrumPract runs on Windows, Linux Rpi-arch64 included, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD.
And the preference for tastes and colors is not the same for everyone (I still hope).
Personnaly I dont like KDE-Plasma, I prefer and use Xfce.

And msegui can also use custom-made bitmap theming.

You are right, Wayland is only for powerful machine, that has KDE_Plasma installed with all the mountain of resource needed to make it run.

Forget to dream to install KDE_Plasma on a Rpi for example.

I think I will let you in peace and forget Wayland.

@bodqhrohro
Copy link

Let me know when there's a Breeze theming option for it. You're talking to someone who has managed to excise almost every single non-Qt application from his machine in the name of look-and-feel consistency (GTK+ used to be fine, back before GTK 3 broke QGtkStyle compatibility), who very much notices every little consistency papercut in the remaining ones, and who wrote a blog post on how to force the issue with the remaining ones.

I have fixed this problem another way. I just installed a Solaris 8 theme. It's well-polished, and now classic-looking apps like Ripcord, Links 2, ZynAddSubFX, urxvt, Audacity or XS++ don't look alien in my system anymore. And also it doesn't look neither Windows Classic-ish nor Classic MacOS-ish, it's inherently UNIX-like. Now I'm even more confident it had to become an eternal standard for UNIX-like systems, instead of the Gtk/Qt holy war we have today. I have also manually ported this theme for TelegramDesktop.

As-is, I find those screenshots very off-putting. They remind me of the GTK+ 1.2-inspired themes Ttk applications were sporting back before themes like PySolFC's Ttk Clearlooks theme came on the scene... overdone and having aged more poorly than the copy of Windows 98SE on my AST Adventure! 210 and the copy of Mac OS 9.2.2 on my Power Mac G4.

How many natively looking sound production software have you seen? Except of some LV2 plugins maybe. Even Ardour which uses GTK+ ships its own theme by default (as well as GIMP/Inkscape do nowadays). Audacity attempts to use native GTK+ via wxWidgets, but given how much does it rely on custom widgets, it affects almost nothing. Qt apps like LMMS or Hydrogen barely look native too. Other apps tend to use some totally non-native toolkits like JUCE, which have lots of widgets specific for sound production apps only; this includes apps for Windows/macOS (they look alien there too). It's not just Winamp aesthetics, it's more of skeuomorphic aesthetics of pre-computer hardware sound processing devices.

@phrxmd
Copy link

phrxmd commented Sep 27, 2023

@fredvs https://wayland-book.com?

Yep, finally found a working C demo using xdg and it was in the wayland-book. The translation into Pascal was not easy, but now fpc can draw a Chessboard on Wayland. https://github.com/fredvs/wayland-pascal

wylandclient_xdg_chessboard

Very well done! It looks like this is going in a good direction.

Porting a toolkit to a different graphics backend is always a big chunk of work. That is why people are quick to suggest porting the backend to use something existing like SDL2 or GLFW, where the Wayland work has already been done by somebody else. I read that more as a practical suggestion, it probably doesn't mean that they don't appreciate your work.

You are right, Wayland is only for powerful machine, that has KDE_Plasma installed with all the mountain of resource needed to make it run. Forget to dream to install KDE_Plasma on a Rpi for example.

Not sure that is true. Sway or Wayfire are not particularly resource intensive, neither is KDE Plasma nowadays - it's why people use it for platforms like the PinePhone, it also works fine on a Raspberry Pi.

@probonopd
Copy link
Author

probonopd commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

Just ran the latest Fedora-KDE-Live-x86_64-38-1.6.iso which uses a Wayland session by default. None of the screen recording applications available in KDE Discover seem to be able to record the screen and record audio from the microphone at the same time. OBS (which I had to install via the command line because it doesn't even show up in Discover) is a complete failure, only capturing a black screen with a mouse cursor.

And this is despite the fact that the Fedora KDE Live ISO ships all that Pipewire and Portals stuff.

So I really wonder why people always claim that "these are issues of the past". These are still very real issues even when running the most Wayland-oriented, Piprewire-oriented, and Portals-oriented bleeding edge distribution you can think of! And I was not even using a Nvidia GPU in this case.

@flypenguin
Copy link

flypenguin commented Sep 27, 2023
edited

i dont get this. i am a dev, and a user. i don't write "OS stuff", i expect that to work.

now, i fully totally truly understand everything from that video:

Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIctzAQOe44 a watch and judge for yourself.

... but i also expect my OS to just work. a while ago i tried to use GNOME, with the two tools i can't work without: clipboard manager, and text expansion. long (!) story short: no linux on my machine. and in this day and age, you don't want choice, you want zoom / teams / google meet / webex, your screenshot app, your browser, your (HW accelerated) video player, your music player, etc. to work. you want to click "play" on spotify, put on headphones, and get. work. done.

now, wayland seems to be on the one hand totally necessary from a technical point of view, on on the other hand the main obstacle to stuff which worked on the godawful X pretty much as you expect it. this sucks. and then i read that the win32 api can still run applications from win95. that is, if true, AWESOME – apparently that's an API that is so well designed, that it could be maintained in principle until today. try running a GTK 3 app then ... .

so now imagine writing a commercial app for linux. or digitizing public administration, as a potential open-source example with the same requirements. that stuff runs on long cycles. you CAN NOT change your APIs every 5 years for that, it's just a no brainer, an immediate "okay, not a target platform" moment.

as a dev, you want one set of APIs (not KDE vs GTK vs GTK v-1 vs GTK v-2 vs ...) with which you can do everything you want, and be done. i love linux, i would use it to pieces, i DID use it as primary system - once. with X. it worked. and – at least for me – it kinda stopped, and i don't know if it will work again (soon). for a project which too so much energy (X -> wayland migration) that is not good.

so, bottom line – i understand the motivation for wayland, and i also completely and totally understand everything from above. both seem to be true. maybe that's the thing we (as in: people who know what they're doing 😄) should focus on.

@binex-dsk
Copy link

Sound logic and reasoning on this thread? Impossible.

@zocker-160
Copy link

Oh look after almost 10 years of denial, Wayland devs finally realized that giving an application the ability to place a window at a specific position might not be that bad of an idea after all: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/wayland/wayland-protocols/-/merge_requests/247

Although it is only a "hint", so applications will still be broken randomly, hilarious

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

Oh look after almost 10 years of denial, Wayland devs finally realized that giving an application the ability to place a window at a specific position might not be that bad of an idea after all: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/wayland/wayland-protocols/-/merge_requests/247

Although it is only a "hint", so applications will still be broken randomly, hilarious

X11's approach is only a hint too. That's why you'll see WMs doing things like preventing windows from being placed with their titlebars off the top/left edge of the desktop or preventing application windows from being taller/wider than the screen (eg. GTK+ 2.x versions of Geeqie worked this way when you opened an image in a new window. It'd request the actual dimensions of the image and KWin would clamp it down to fit within the monitor. GTK 3 versions try to do the clamping themselves and it's buggy on multi-monitor desktops.) or, in KWin's case, giving the user full control to override specific windows' position requests as "Window Rules".

@zocker-160
Copy link

Yes you are right, but all the examples you mentioned are things that I as a user would expect. If I manually overwrite using Window Rules I expect it to work and also I would expect a window not to be larger than my screen.

But in the draft, you (as so often with Wayland) have limitations which are not how a user would expect it like:

Therefore, compositors must only honor that request for newly created windows, and ignore it once the window is being displayed.

Which IMO is complete nonsense.

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

Yes you are right, but all the examples you mentioned are things that I as a user would expect. If I manually overwrite using Window Rules I expect it to work and also I would expect a window not to be larger than my screen.

But in the draft, you (as so often with Wayland) have limitations which are not how a user would expect it like:

Therefore, compositors must only honor that request for newly created windows, and ignore it once the window is being displayed.

Which IMO is complete nonsense.

That's actually something I try to approximate using Window Rules under X11, even if that means having to lock the window's position so even I can't move it without editing the Window Rule. Once the window has appeared, it had better damn stay where I put it. The lack of passing breezes catching papers on your desk and blowing them around is a benefit to digital desktops.

@zocker-160
Copy link

I agree with you as long as that is something the user wants and requests. I disagree with this behavior being by default.

I as a developer of cross OS applications, I will not change my Windows code just because of some random Linux display server limitation.
If that limitation is placed by the user (like you did with X11) then that is fine, since that is not my problem then anymore.

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

Generally, because it's irritating to have a window I can't move without editing text-form coordinates in KWin's Window Rules dialog, I only resort to that when I can't find a competing application to replace it with... which is also generally a good thing since applications which randomly move their windows tend to also express other behaviours which undermine the "It's MY computer" principle.

...it's basically analogous to the continuum between "laziest possible port from Windows" to "Mac developer has read and followed the official Apple HIG in the days before Apple themselves started undermining it in the OSX era". (I use pre-OSX Mac OS as an example because they have the best HIG document in my opinion.)

@zocker-160
Copy link

I think you are misunderstanding me, maybe an example might help.

There are games which shake the window when you take damage for example or in Godot you can have a side scroller game made up of multiple windows which are moving around constantly. Something as simple as this code:

Screenshot_20230928_142140

does not work on Wayland.

It has nothing to do with "It's MY computer".

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

There are games which shake the window when you take damage for example or in Godot you can have a side scroller game made up of multiple windows which are moving around constantly. Something as simple as this code:

Screenshot_20230928_142140

does not work on Wayland.

It has nothing to do with "It's MY computer".

And how does that work if the user wants it fullscreened or is using an X11 system with a tiling Window Manager (or whatever "effectively no window manager" that Batocera launches things in the "Ports" category under when using an X11-based build of it) or you want to port to something without floating windows like a games console or mobile device?

I think that, like Lemmings for Windows 3.1's use of native Windows widgets instead of the skinned ones they made for DOS, wanting to manipulate a native OS window like that is a "design smell" and, If you want to implement that mechanic, you should do what Kingsway does and implement your own mock OS inside a single window. That also gives you the opportunity to design your "window decorations" in the vein of whatever fiction you're drawing the user into, similar to how Star Trek games use LCARS for their menus.

See, for example, the fictional OSes in Uplink: Hacker Elite or SHENZHEN I/O.

@zocker-160
Copy link

zocker-160 commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

And how does that work if the user wants it fullscreened or is using an X11 system with a tiling Window Manager (or whatever "effectively no window manager" that Batocera launches things in the "Ports" category under when using an X11-based build of it) or you want to port to something without floating windows like a games console or mobile device?

Strawman argument, because not every game will target consoles or mobile devices. Secondly tiling WMs are completely irrelevant to most game developers, probably not even 0.1% of users on Steam.

The fact that Godot just recently (with 4.0) implemented this feature clearly shows that there is demand. It is pointless of you to try to argue that "it is not needed because it does not work on XYZ either". It works on Windows which is 96% of the market, so WINE will need this feature at some point also to support those games.

Another game would be Pingus, it requires the absolute positioning of every window in order to work. Gimmicky yes, but how ironic if Pingus will only work on Windows in the future XD.

is a "design smell"

Oh where I have heard this nonsense argument before.....ah right from Wayland developers on moving windows around yet it is clearly something applications simply expect from an OS to offer.

As Linus Torvalds said it: "if applications rely on it, it is not a bug, it is a feature"

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

And how does that work if the user wants it fullscreened or is using an X11 system with a tiling Window Manager (or whatever "effectively no window manager" that Batocera launches things in the "Ports" category under when using an X11-based build of it) or you want to port to something without floating windows like a games console or mobile device?

Strawman argument, because not every game will target consoles or mobile devices. Secondly tiling WMs are completely irrelevant to most game developers, probably not even 0.1% of users on Steam.

You conflated two "debunkings" and it gives the sense you misunderstood me. My point in combining the examples is that the design is flawed and that flaw surfaces in two disjoint types of scenarios.

The point is that your game will be considered irritating at best and broken at worst in situations where either the platform (eg. Batocera Linux) or the users (eg. KWin Window Rules) decide not to put up with its artsy shenanigans.

(In Batocera's case, it's more that it assumes native-Linux games will have a single full-screened window and, if that expectation is broken, it's up to you to wade through the docs to figure out which tweak is needed to un-break your graphics... remember, after all, that Batocera is mainly an emulation-centric distro which handles doing all graphics via its own RetroArch frontend, and most of its supported platforms are SBCs where it doesn't use X11 or Wayland, and its support for non-RetroArch applications is primarily focused on things like "let's offer non-RetroArch versions of emulators as options for improving compatibility/performance over their less mature RetroArch core ports at the expense of requiring more involved setup and less support for things like rendering bezels or using Logo+Start to quick-exit the emulator".)

The fact that Godot just recently (with 4.0) implemented this feature clearly shows that there is demand. It is pointless of you to try to argue that "it is not needed because it does not work on XYZ either". It works on Windows which is 96% of the market, so WINE will need this feature at some point also to support those games.

I was present on the feature request. Multi-window support was implemented by request of people implementing non-game things like portable gamedev tools in Godot. (eg Pixelorama, Material Maker, etc.)

Another game would be Pingus, it requires the absolute positioning of every window in order to work. Gimmicky yes, but how ironic if Pingus will only work on Windows in the future XD.

Last time I played it, it was a very well-behaved single-window game. I'm sorry to hear that it's regressing into GIMP 1.x-style multi-window madness.

is a "design smell"

Oh where I have heard this nonsense argument before.....ah right from Wayland developers on moving windows around yet it is clearly something applications simply expect from an OS to offer.

As Linus Torvalds said it: "if applications rely on it, it is not a bug, it is a feature"

I'll say the same thing I said about Win32 games that get artsy about blurring the line between fiction and reality... Run them in Wine (or Xephyr or a rootful XWayland instance, if they're native Linux things) so you can use Firejail and Wine's "Emulate a virtual desktop" checkbox to nope that shit away. Again, it's my damn PC and the only kind of expectation-breaking I allow is what Antichamber does, where the walls between game and desktop remain intact.

You're talking to someone with a similar attitude to the Arcan developer. Give his opinion on Client-Side Window Decorations a read. (TL;DR: "I'm the compositor. If you want to push the issue, I'll crop your window, draw my own server-side decorations, and provide a toggle-button for accessing them temporarily as needed.")

@zocker-160
Copy link

The point is that your game will be considered irritating at best and broken at worst in situations where either the platform (eg. Batocera Linux) or the users (eg. KWin Window Rules) decide not to put up with its artsy shenanigans.

Yes in those cases the system is then simply "not supported".
The issue I am raising here is, that currently with Wayland this would be true for all of Wayland being "not supported" (which would also mean almost all of Linux in the future) and not just some niche inside the Linux space.

With that adoption will always be low, because users do not care why it does not work, they just want it to work.

In Batocera's case, it's more that it assumes native-Linux games will have a single full-screened window and, if that expectation is broken, it's up to you to wade through the docs to figure out which tweak is needed to un-break your graphics

No I as a game developer would absolutely not waste any time figuring out why some niche system does not behave the way I expect. And frankly speaking normal users also don't care, they will simply use an OS where it works. Ever thought about why the user base is so small?

I was present on the feature request. Multi-window support was implemented by request of people implementing non-game things like portable gamedev tools in Godot. (eg Pixelorama, Material Maker, etc.)

Awesome thank you for confirming that there is demand for such functionality, so why are you arguing against it?

I'll say the same thing I said about Win32 games that get artsy about blurring the line between fiction and reality... Run them in Wine so you can use Firejail and Wine's "Emulate a virtual desktop" checkbox to nope that shit away. Again, it's my damn PC

Look, it is fine to have this opinion, I don't care what you want applications to be able to do on your system or not. All powers to you.

However limiting the possibilities of what applications can do, just because you don't like it, is NOT ok.

The main task of an OS is to run applications and not to tell their users and developers what the application is allowed to do or not.

This attitude of "I don't like it so it should not be possible" strongly reminds me of "you are holding it wrong".

@ssokolow
Copy link

I was present on the feature request. Multi-window support was implemented by request of people implementing non-game things like portable gamedev tools in Godot. (eg Pixelorama, Material Maker, etc.)

Awesome thank you for confirming that there is demand for such functionality, so why are you arguing against it?

Because the general consensus is that games (i.e. art pieces) are the only place where an argument can be made for it being justifiable for applications to move existing windows rather than positioning new ones... and the argument there tends to be "put 'em in a virtual desktop window, like Windows 3.1 MDI"

For non-game windows, the whole point is that, like things like unprompted popup windows in browsers, there's been too many real-world examples of the functionality being abused and too few real-world examples of the functionality legitimately being the best way to do things.

The main task of an OS is to run applications and not to tell their users and developers what the application is allowed to do or not.

I look forward to seeing your proposal submission to allow application to opt out of memory protection and user account permissions.

(Translation: I think we'll never see eye-to-eye on where the cost-benefit trade-off exists on this issue.)

@bodqhrohro
Copy link

https://www.linuxjournal.com/article/5235

@ssokolow
Copy link

ssokolow commented Sep 28, 2023
edited

...and if Maya tries to move its windows around after I positioned them at that extortionate price, I'd raise a huge stink with customer support.

I have nothing against an application like Maya or GIMP 1.x specifying where its windows should be shown, as long as it can't move them after they've appeared. That's the user's choice when it comes to top-level windows. (Hence my view that art pieces that involve self-moving windows be confined to a virtual desktop window, either OS-provided like with Xephyr/Wine virtual desktops or simulated as in games like Kingsway which implement their own internal windowing.)

Plus, that post is from 2001. The modern way to implement what's shown in the screenshot is docks in the vein of QDockWidget where the user can click-drag to move them to reconfigure them within the window or tear them out into being their own windows, so the user can reposition the entire cluster without having to manually move individual windows. (Remember, WM's generally don't have rubber-band select for repositioning multiple windows while preserving their positions relative to each other.)

The only time the application should need to position them is at the moment they tear off into separate top-level windows or at the moment the user preferences get restored on startup. (And the latter apparently already exists in a session save/restore protocol.)

(Speaking of which, all this talk of repositioning and virtual desktops is starting to make me want to implement some kind of Kingsway-style nested desktop of my own in Godot and make sure it smoothly handles having the top-level window resized without re-scaling the contents to achieve that... maybe once I've finished work on my little web server and theme set for serving up 90s-style "file host that fakes an OS file manager dialog" windows.)

Screenshot_20230928_151729

(Ignore the font issues. That's the @font-face fallback for modern machines, Chrome doesn't support bitmap fonts, that's the least bad set of Truetype re-creations I've found, and I haven't had time to do a deep dive into the O'Reilly Fonts & Encoding book to look into whether I can tune up the font hinting to fix the pixel alignment... and, before anyone tries to jump on anything, I'm actually testing it in the Flathub release of Ungoogled Chromium, with the permissions tightened beyond default. That's why it's possible to have a light theme in incognito mode.)

@ssokolow
Copy link

Also, this discussion reminds me of what's going on with things like the sandboxing side of Valve's Pressure Vessel containerization system for Steam. I vaguely remember 4th-wall-breaking games that meddled with files on the user's hard drive, but a stronger argument can be made that the downsides outweigh the benefits.

@fredvs
Copy link

fredvs commented Sep 30, 2023
edited

Sorry to give here a positive advice, but the jump into creating Wayland applications, after translating all the stuffs needed into Pascal was relatively easy.
Also for the inlined static methods, not too complicated C code and easy translatable into Pascal.
And all was working nearly out-of-the-box.

But yes, I am not far already, only basic applications, but it works.

Sign up for free to join this conversation on GitHub. Already have an account? Sign in to comment