Wannacrypt0r-FACTSHEET.md

WannaCry|WannaDecrypt0r NSA-Cyberweapon-Powered Ransomware Worm

Virus Name : WannaCrypt, WannaCry, WanaCrypt0r, WCrypt, WCRY

: WannaCrypt, WannaCry, WanaCrypt0r, WCrypt, WCRY Vector : All Windows versions before Windows 10 are vulnerable if not patched for MS-17-010. It uses EternalBlue MS17-010 to propagate.

: All Windows versions before Windows 10 are vulnerable if not patched for MS-17-010. It uses EternalBlue MS17-010 to propagate. Ransom : between $300 to $600. There is code to 'rm' (delete) files in the virus. Seems to reset if the virus crashes.

: between $300 to $600. There is code to 'rm' (delete) files in the virus. Seems to reset if the virus crashes. Backdooring : The worm loops through every RDP session on a system to run the ransomware as that user. It also installs the DOUBLEPULSAR backdoor. It corrupts shadow volumes to make recovery harder. (source: malwarebytes)

: The worm loops through every RDP session on a system to run the ransomware as that user. It also installs the DOUBLEPULSAR backdoor. It corrupts shadow volumes to make recovery harder. (source: malwarebytes) Kill switch: If the website www.iuqerfsodp9ifjaposdfjhgosurijfaewrwergwea.com is up the virus exits instead of infecting the host. (source: malwarebytes). This domain has been sinkholed, stopping the spread of the worm. Will not work if proxied (source).

update: A minor variant of the virus has been found, it looks to have had the killswitch hexedited out. Not done by recompile so probably not done by the original malware author. On the other hand that is the only change: the encryption keys are the same, the bitcoin addresses are the same. On the other hand it is corrupt so the ransomware aspect of it doesn't work - it only propagates.

SECURITY BULLETIN AND UPDATES HERE: https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/security/ms17-010.aspx

Microsoft first patch for XP since 2014: https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/2017/05/12/customer-guidance-for-wannacrypt-attacks/

Killswitch source: https://blog.malwarebytes.com/threat-analysis/2017/05/the-worm-that-spreads-wanacrypt0r/ https://www.malwaretech.com/2017/05/how-to-accidentally-stop-a-global-cyber-attacks.html

Infections

Malware samples

Binary blob in PE crypted with pass 'WNcry@2ol7', credits to ens!

parents https://pastebin.com/quvVH5hS (all known variants of the Wcry launcher containing eternalblue)

children https://pastebin.com/A2pxw49F (all variants of Wcry, the actual ransomware, being currently observed in the wild)

essentially the full known catalogue of samples. credit to errantbot and @codexgigassys

Cryptography details

Each infection generates a new RSA-2048 keypair.

The public key is exported as blob and saved to 00000000.pky

The private key is encrypted with the ransomware public key and saved as 00000000.eky

Each file is encrypted using AES-128-CBC, with a unique AES key per file.

Each AES key is generated CryptGenRandom.

The AES key is encrypted using the infection specific RSA keypair.

The RSA public key used to encrypt the infection specific RSA private key is embedded inside the DLL and owned by the ransomware authors.

https://haxx.in/key1.bin (the ransomware pubkey, used to encrypt the users private key)

https://haxx.in/key2.bin (the dll decryption privkey) the CryptImportKey() rsa key blob dumped from the DLL by blasty.

https://pastebin.com/aaW2Rfb6 even more in depth RE information by cyg_x1!!

Bitcoin ransom addresses

3 addresses hard coded into the malware.

C&C centers

gx7ekbenv2riucmf.onion

57g7spgrzlojinas.onion

xxlvbrloxvriy2c5.onion

76jdd2ir2embyv47.onion

cwwnhwhlz52maqm7.onion

Languages

All language ransom messages available here: https://transfer.sh/y6qco/WANNACRYDECRYPTOR-Ransomware-Messages-all-langs.zip

m_bulgarian, m_chinese (simplified), m_chinese (traditional), m_croatian, m_czech, m_danish, m_dutch, m_english, m_filipino, m_finnish, m_french, m_german, m_greek, m_indonesian, m_italian, m_japanese, m_korean, m_latvian, m_norwegian, m_polish, m_portuguese, m_romanian, m_russian, m_slovak, m_spanish, m_swedish, m_turkish, m_vietnamese

File types

There are a number of files and folders wannacrypt will avoid. Some because it's entirely pointless and others because it might destabilize the system. During scans, it will search the path for the following strings and skip over if present:

"Content.IE5"

"Temporary Internet Files"

" This folder protects against ransomware. Modifying it will reduce protection"

"\Local Settings\Temp"

"\AppData\Local\Temp"

"\Program Files (x86)"

"\Program Files"

"\WINDOWS"

"\ProgramData"

"\Intel"

"$"

The filetypes it looks for to encrypt are:

.doc, .docx, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, .pptx, .pst, .ost, .msg, .eml, .vsd, .vsdx, .txt, .csv, .rtf, .123, .wks, .wk1, .pdf, .dwg, .onetoc2, .snt, .jpeg, .jpg, .docb, .docm, .dot, .dotm, .dotx, .xlsm, .xlsb, .xlw, .xlt, .xlm, .xlc, .xltx, .xltm, .pptm, .pot, .pps, .ppsm, .ppsx, .ppam, .potx, .potm, .edb, .hwp, .602, .sxi, .sti, .sldx, .sldm, .sldm, .vdi, .vmdk, .vmx, .gpg, .aes, .ARC, .PAQ, .bz2, .tbk, .bak, .tar, .tgz, .gz, .7z, .rar, .zip, .backup, .iso, .vcd, .bmp, .png, .gif, .raw, .cgm, .tif, .tiff, .nef, .psd, .ai, .svg, .djvu, .m4u, .m3u, .mid, .wma, .flv, .3g2, .mkv, .3gp, .mp4, .mov, .avi, .asf, .mpeg, .vob, .mpg, .wmv, .fla, .swf, .wav, .mp3, .sh, .class, .jar, .java, .rb, .asp, .php, .jsp, .brd, .sch, .dch, .dip, .pl, .vb, .vbs, .ps1, .bat, .cmd, .js, .asm, .h, .pas, .cpp, .c, .cs, .suo, .sln, .ldf, .mdf, .ibd, .myi, .myd, .frm, .odb, .dbf, .db, .mdb, .accdb, .sql, .sqlitedb, .sqlite3, .asc, .lay6, .lay, .mml, .sxm, .otg, .odg, .uop, .std, .sxd, .otp, .odp, .wb2, .slk, .dif, .stc, .sxc, .ots, .ods, .3dm, .max, .3ds, .uot, .stw, .sxw, .ott, .odt, .pem, .p12, .csr, .crt, .key, .pfx, .der

credit herulume, thanks for extracting this list from the binary.

more details came from https://pastebin.com/xZKU7Ph1 thanks to cyg_x11

Some other interesting strings

BAYEGANSRV\administrator Smile465666SA wanna18@hotmail.com

credit: nulldot https://pastebin.com/0LrH05y2

Encrypted file format

typedef struct _wc_file_t { char sig[WC_SIG_LEN] // 64 bit signature WANACRY! uint32_t keylen; // length of encrypted key uint8_t key[WC_ENCKEY_LEN]; // AES key encrypted with RSA uint32_t unknown; // usually 3 or 4, unknown uint64_t datalen; // length of file before encryption, obtained from GetFileSizeEx uint8_t *data; // Ciphertext Encrypted data using AES-128 in CBC mode } wc_file_t;

credit for reversing this file format info: cyg_x11.

Vulnerability disclosure

The specific vulnerability that it uses to propagate is ETERNALBLUE.

This was developed by "equation group" an exploit developer group associated with the NSA and leaked to the public by "the shadow brokers". Microsoft fixed this vulnerability March 14, 2017. They were not 0 days at the time of release.