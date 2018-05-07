Bash keyboard shortcuts

Skip to content

Bash Shortcuts

visual cheetsheet

Moving

command description
ctrl + a Goto BEGINNING of command line
ctrl + e Goto END of command line
ctrl + b move back one character
ctrl + f move forward one character
alt + f move cursor FORWARD one word
alt + b move cursor BACK one word
ctrl + xx Toggle between the start of line and current cursor position
ctrl + ] + x Where x is any character, moves the cursor forward to the next occurance of x
alt + ctrl + ] + x Where x is any character, moves the cursor backwards to the previous occurance of x

Edit / Other

command description
ctrl + d Delete the character under the cursor
ctrl + h Delete the previous character before cursor
ctrl + u Clear all / cut BEFORE cursor
ctrl + k Clear all / cut AFTER cursor
ctrl + w delete the word BEFORE the cursor
alt + d delete the word FROM the cursor
ctrl + y paste (if you used a previous command to delete)
ctrl + i command completion like Tab
ctrl + l Clear the screen (same as clear command)
ctrl + c kill whatever is running
ctrl + d Exit shell (same as exit command when cursor line is empty)
ctrl + z Place current process in background
ctrl + _ Undo
ctrl + x ctrl + u Undo the last changes. ctrl+ _ does the same
ctrl + t Swap the last two characters before the cursor
esc + t Swap last two words before the cursor
alt + t swap current word with previous
esc + .
esc + _
alt + [Backspace] delete PREVIOUS word
alt + < Move to the first line in the history
alt + > Move to the end of the input history, i.e., the line currently being entered
alt + ? display the file/folder names in the current path as help
alt + * print all the file/folder names in the current path as parameter
alt + . print the LAST ARGUMENT (ie "vim file1.txt file2.txt" will yield "file2.txt")
alt + c capitalize the first character to end of word starting at cursor (whole word if cursor is at the beginning of word)
alt + u make uppercase from cursor to end of word
alt + l make lowercase from cursor to end of word
alt + n
alt + p Non-incremental reverse search of history.
alt + r Undo all changes to the line
alt + ctl + e Expand command line.
~[TAB][TAB] List all users
$[TAB][TAB] List all system variables
@[TAB][TAB] List all entries in your /etc/hosts file
[TAB] Auto complete
cd - change to PREVIOUS working directory

History

command description
ctrl + r Search backward starting at the current line and moving 'up' through the history as necessary
crtl + s Search forward starting at the current line and moving 'down' through the history as necessary
ctrl + p Fetch the previous command from the history list, moving back in the list (same as up arrow)
ctrl + n Fetch the next command from the history list, moving forward in the list (same as down arrow)
ctrl + o Execute the command found via Ctrl+r or Ctrl+s
ctrl + g Escape from history searching mode
!! Run PREVIOUS command (ie sudo !!)
!vi Run PREVIOUS command that BEGINS with vi
!vi:p Print previously run command that BEGINS with vi
!n Execute nth command in history
!$ Last argument of last command
!^ First argument of last command
^abc^xyz Replace first occurance of abc with xyz in last command and execute it

Kill a job

n = job number, to list jobs, run jobs

kill %n

Example:

kill %1

Ctrl + h follows the same paradigm as the others and means you don't have to move your hand if your index fingers are already resting nicely around fg/hj :--)

I'm ... WAT!? why is it ctl-y instead of ctl-v? if it's unused...

ctrl + v in standard bash prints the verbose version of the next key that is pressed:

  • ctrl + v followed by Backspace: ^?
  • ctrl + v followed by Esc: ^[
  • and so forth

The ^ here stands for ctrl, so you could write ctrl + v as ^v. Similarly, instead of pressing Backspace you could press ctrl + ?, Enter can be ctrl + m

This is how it was setup back in the day before ctrl + c and ctrl + v started to exist, hence it is kept in most command line emulators.

ctrl + d Delete the character under the cursor
is conflicting with ctrl + d | Delete the character under the cursor?

ctrl + v in standard bash prints the verbose version of the next key that is pressed:

Actually to be precise, Ctrl+v causes the next key typed to be inserted literally into the command, instead of interpreting special keys as line editing/shell control characters. E.g. The Ctrl+v Tab will insert the literal ASCII character 9 into the command line, instead of bash trying to execute argument completion.

This is a vi shortcut that bash inherited.

Oddly enough, the choice of Ctrl+y for paste comes from Emacs. (In Emacs, Ctrl+k = kill (cut), Ctrl+y = yank (paste))

