Bash keyboard shortcuts

ctrl + d Delete the character under the cursor

ctrl + h Delete the previous character before cursor

ctrl + u Clear all / cut BEFORE cursor

ctrl + k Clear all / cut AFTER cursor

ctrl + w delete the word BEFORE the cursor

alt + d delete the word FROM the cursor

ctrl + y paste (if you used a previous command to delete)

ctrl + i command completion like Tab

ctrl + l Clear the screen (same as clear command)

ctrl + c kill whatever is running

ctrl + d Exit shell (same as exit command when cursor line is empty)

ctrl + z Place current process in background

ctrl + _ Undo

ctrl + x ctrl + u Undo the last changes. ctrl+ _ does the same

ctrl + t Swap the last two characters before the cursor

esc + t Swap last two words before the cursor

alt + t swap current word with previous

esc + .

esc + _

alt + [Backspace] delete PREVIOUS word

alt + < Move to the first line in the history

alt + > Move to the end of the input history, i.e., the line currently being entered

alt + ? display the file/folder names in the current path as help

alt + * print all the file/folder names in the current path as parameter

alt + . print the LAST ARGUMENT (ie "vim file1.txt file2.txt" will yield "file2.txt")

alt + c capitalize the first character to end of word starting at cursor (whole word if cursor is at the beginning of word)

alt + u make uppercase from cursor to end of word

alt + l make lowercase from cursor to end of word

alt + n

alt + p Non-incremental reverse search of history.

alt + r Undo all changes to the line

alt + ctl + e Expand command line.

~[TAB][TAB] List all users

$[TAB][TAB] List all system variables

@[TAB][TAB] List all entries in your /etc/hosts file

[TAB] Auto complete