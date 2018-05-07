Instantly share code, notes, and snippets.
Bash keyboard shortcuts
Bash Shortcuts
Moving
|command
|description
|ctrl + a
|Goto BEGINNING of command line
|ctrl + e
|Goto END of command line
|ctrl + b
|move back one character
|ctrl + f
|move forward one character
|alt + f
|move cursor FORWARD one word
|alt + b
|move cursor BACK one word
|ctrl + xx
|Toggle between the start of line and current cursor position
|ctrl + ] + x
|Where x is any character, moves the cursor forward to the next occurance of x
|alt + ctrl + ] + x
|Where x is any character, moves the cursor backwards to the previous occurance of x
Edit / Other
|command
|description
|ctrl + d
|Delete the character under the cursor
|ctrl + h
|Delete the previous character before cursor
|ctrl + u
|Clear all / cut BEFORE cursor
|ctrl + k
|Clear all / cut AFTER cursor
|ctrl + w
|delete the word BEFORE the cursor
|alt + d
|delete the word FROM the cursor
|ctrl + y
|paste (if you used a previous command to delete)
|ctrl + i
|command completion like Tab
|ctrl + l
|Clear the screen (same as clear command)
|ctrl + c
|kill whatever is running
|ctrl + d
|Exit shell (same as exit command when cursor line is empty)
|ctrl + z
|Place current process in background
|ctrl + _
|Undo
|ctrl + x ctrl + u
|Undo the last changes. ctrl+ _ does the same
|ctrl + t
|Swap the last two characters before the cursor
|esc + t
|Swap last two words before the cursor
|alt + t
|swap current word with previous
|esc + .
|
|esc + _
|
|alt + [Backspace]
|delete PREVIOUS word
|alt + <
|Move to the first line in the history
|alt + >
|Move to the end of the input history, i.e., the line currently being entered
|alt + ?
|display the file/folder names in the current path as help
|alt + *
|print all the file/folder names in the current path as parameter
|alt + .
|print the LAST ARGUMENT (ie "vim file1.txt file2.txt" will yield "file2.txt")
|alt + c
|capitalize the first character to end of word starting at cursor (whole word if cursor is at the beginning of word)
|alt + u
|make uppercase from cursor to end of word
|alt + l
|make lowercase from cursor to end of word
|alt + n
|
|alt + p
|Non-incremental reverse search of history.
|alt + r
|Undo all changes to the line
|alt + ctl + e
|Expand command line.
|~[TAB][TAB]
|List all users
|$[TAB][TAB]
|List all system variables
|@[TAB][TAB]
|List all entries in your /etc/hosts file
|[TAB]
|Auto complete
|cd -
|change to PREVIOUS working directory
History
|command
|description
|ctrl + r
|Search backward starting at the current line and moving 'up' through the history as necessary
|crtl + s
|Search forward starting at the current line and moving 'down' through the history as necessary
|ctrl + p
|Fetch the previous command from the history list, moving back in the list (same as up arrow)
|ctrl + n
|Fetch the next command from the history list, moving forward in the list (same as down arrow)
|ctrl + o
|Execute the command found via Ctrl+r or Ctrl+s
|ctrl + g
|Escape from history searching mode
|!!
|Run PREVIOUS command (ie
sudo !!)
|!vi
|Run PREVIOUS command that BEGINS with vi
|!vi:p
|Print previously run command that BEGINS with vi
|!n
|Execute nth command in history
|!$
|Last argument of last command
|!^
|First argument of last command
|^abc^xyz
|Replace first occurance of abc with xyz in last command and execute it
Kill a job
n = job number, to list jobs, run
jobs
Example:
